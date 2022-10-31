Home » News » Buzz » Rahul Gandhi’s 'Morning Run' Spawns Hilarious Memes on the Internet

Rahul Gandhi’s 'Morning Run' Spawns Hilarious Memes on the Internet

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen running alongside his supporters during the Telangana leg of his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra.’

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: October 31, 2022, 15:38 IST

New Delhi, India

Rahul Gandhi’s 'Morning Run' Video Goes Viral. (Image: Twitter/@JaipurDialogues)
Rahul Gandhi’s 'Morning Run' Video Goes Viral. (Image: Twitter/@JaipurDialogues)

Recently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen running alongside his supporters during the Telangana leg of his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra.’ The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media and has become a target of many memes. In the video, the leader can be seen running with full enthusiasm and zeal. He is not running alone but there is a crowd that follows him. While some have compared the leader with an ant, others are just Retweeting the video with hilarious remarks.

“Incidentally One Reporter asked him about his strategy for upcoming Gujarat & HP elections just before this video," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “And he thinks by this he will become the next pm." Here are a few responses:

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Advertisement

This is not the first time he is being trolled. Earlier when Congress lost elections in five states, social media had one question ask: where is Congress and Rahul Gandhi?

Taking not-so-subtle digs at Rahul Gandhi, the close watchers of the assembly election results poked fun at the Congressman with memes. Gandhi, however, “humbly accepted" people’s verdict.

“Humbly accept the people’s verdict. Best wishes to those who have won the mandate. My gratitude to all Congress workers and volunteers for their hard work and dedication. We will learn from this and keep working for the interests of the people of India."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: October 31, 2022, 15:38 IST
last updated: October 31, 2022, 15:38 IST

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+60PHOTOS

Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Aryan Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+18PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor And Navya Naveli Turn Heads At Halloween Party; Check Out Stunning Pics