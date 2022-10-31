Rahul Gandhi’s 'Morning Run' Spawns Hilarious Memes on the Internet

Recently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen running alongside his supporters during the Telangana leg of his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra.’ The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media and has become a target of many memes. In the video, the leader can be seen running with full enthusiasm and zeal. He is not running alone but there is a crowd that follows him. While some have compared the leader with an ant, others are just Retweeting the video with hilarious remarks.

“Incidentally One Reporter asked him about his strategy for upcoming Gujarat & HP elections just before this video," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “And he thinks by this he will become the next pm." Here are a few responses:

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is not the first time he is being trolled. Earlier when Congress lost elections in five states, social media had one question ask: where is Congress and Rahul Gandhi?

Taking not-so-subtle digs at Rahul Gandhi, the close watchers of the assembly election results poked fun at the Congressman with memes. Gandhi, however, “humbly accepted" people’s verdict.

“Humbly accept the people’s verdict. Best wishes to those who have won the mandate. My gratitude to all Congress workers and volunteers for their hard work and dedication. We will learn from this and keep working for the interests of the people of India."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here