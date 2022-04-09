Rahul Tewatia Stunned Punjab Kings With Two Sixes and Twitter Had a Field Day With Memes

Punjab Kings set a steep target of 190 on the board at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Shubman Gill, the opening batter from the Gujarat Titans’ camp, missed out on a well-deserved century, scoring a splendid 96 to keep the all-new franchise in the run chase. But it all came down to the last 6 deliveries of the thrilling encounter of IPL 2022 on Friday night. 18 were needed off the last over bowled by Odean Smith and the equation subsequently came down to 12 runs required off 2 balls. Rahul Tewatia, facing the last two deliveries of the clash, smacked two maximums to pull off an incredible heist against PBKS.

IPL fans all across were stunned and understandably so. Soon Rahul Tewatia trended on the microblogging site Twitter as viewers, who had witnessed the improbable, came out with plenty of memes.

Advertisement

Earlier, Punjab Kings posted a stiff total of 189/9 against Gujarat Titans in game 16 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Their innings was powered by Liam Livingstone who hit another fifty. Meanwhile, Rashid Khan grabbed a three-for to jolt Punjab but Rahul Chahar batted brilliantly to take Punjab to a par total.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.