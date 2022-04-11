Railway Cop Walks 5 km to Retrieve Passenger's Phone Dropped from Train

An RPF constable from Maharashtra warned accolades after he walked 5 km to on railway tracks to retrieve the iPhone of a passenger. The cop walked between Saphale and Vaitarna to retrieve the phone of Mohammed Qureshi from Kurla, said a report in Hindustan Times. Qureshi was travelling in Dehradun Express when his phone, which was kept for charging, was pushed outside accidentally by children at Saphale. Qureshi was paying EMI of Rs 5,000 for the phone he had bought at Rs 75,000. He and his cousin got down at the next station, Virar, and walked 15 km till Saphale, but still could not find the phone.

When the constable, Ramdhan Meena, saw them at Saphale station, he asked them what the matter was. After hearing about the phone, Meena kept patrolling on the tracks and found the phone. After verifying the owner, he returned it to Qureshi, who is a scrap dealer by profession. Meena will be given a cash reward and a certificate for his work. Meena was working as a gangman earlier and joined the RPF in 2012.

Advertisement

Last month, a railway constable from Maharashtra saved the life of a boy ho had jumped in front of a train. The incident took place at the Vitthalwadi railway station in Maharashtra’s Thane district on March 23. The 18-year-old teenager had jumped on the railway tracks seconds before an express train crossed the station at significant speed. Fortunately, the bravery of a Government Railway Police (GRP) constable helped save the life of the boy. The heroic act of the constable was captured by a CCTV installed at the station. In the video uploaded by ANI on Twitter, the boy can be seen wandering on the railway station while standing on the edge of the platform.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.