Railway Employee Crawls Under Train Coaches to Fix Air Leakage, Wins Praise Online

Time and again, we have come across videos and incidents that scream the bravery of the railway employees. One such video posted by the Ministry of Railways on Monday is making rounds on the internet. In the video, a railway employee can be seen performing a brave feat just to make sure that the train runs smoothly on time. Shared on the official Twitter handle of the ministry, the short clip shows an Assistant Loco Pilot named Ganesh Ghosh fixing the air leak on a train.

In the video, Ganesh can be seen crawling on the track, in a tight space beneath the train, which is on halt on a bridge. A man, who is recording the video, can be heard asking Ganesh to come out of the tight space as it is dangerous. While posting the now-viral video, the Ministry wrote in the caption, “Yatriyon ki seva aur suraksha mei samarpit. (Devoted to the service and safety of the travellers.) Railsevaks are committed to serve its passengers 24×7. An exemplary display of courage by Ganesh Ghosh, ALP who crawled under the coaches of a halted train on a bridge and rectified the air leakage issue that helped resume the journey."

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time when a railway employee has put his life at risk, just to save someone’s life. Earlier, a video of a railway police official went crazy viral. In the clip, the RPF personnel displayed an exemplary presence of mind and selfless bravery in saving an elderly woman who was crossing the tracks while a train was approaching. The hair-raising video was shared by the official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Railways. “All are requested to use Foot Over Bridge to go from one platform to another," the ministry tweeted alongside the clip.

Advertisement

The entire incident, which took place in Jhansi’s Lalitpur Station, was recorded on a CCTV camera.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.