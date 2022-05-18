Rajasthan Bride Marries Another Man after Groom's Drunk Dancing Delays 'Baraat' by Hours

A groom in Rajasthan’s Churu district danced drunkenly during his baraat, delaying the procession by several hours, and drew the ire of the bride. The bride refused to marry him and her family decided to marry her to someone else, reports India Today. The incident was reported from Rajgarh tehsil’s Chelana village on Sunday. The “muhurat" for the wedding was set to be 1.15 am and the baraat started for the bride’s house at 9 pm. During the procession, the groom got drunk with his friends and partied relentlessly to the music played by the DJ.

Even as the muhurat approached, Sunil, the groom, showed no sign of wrapping up the party and the bride and her family had grown frustrated by the commotion by then. The bride sent back the baraat and her family decided to get her married to someone else. A day later, the groom’s family went to the Rajgarh police station to file a complaint against the bride’s family.

The bride’s family claimed that the groom as well as his family had displayed a careless attitude towards the wedding pheras and other rituals. They feared that this attitude would continue into later phases of life. Ultimately, after consulting the police, both sides decided to cite family issues as the reason for which the wedding was cancelled and provided written confirmation on the same.

Of late, there have been many incidents where weddings have had to be called off on the D-day. In January, a woman from Tamil Nadu married her cousin after she was slapped by the groom for dancing at a wedding function. Before that, she had slapped back the groom. The incident took place at Panruti of Cuddalore district. A daughter of a well-known businessman, who runs a beauty salon, was earlier engaged and the wedding was scheduled to take place at a private wedding hall next to Panruti on January 20. During a wedding function on January 19, the bride arrived at the hall, dancing with her relatives. The groom, who did not like the way the bride arrived, got into an argument with her and asked why she did so. Eventually, the argument developed into a heated verbal clash which led to the groom slapping the bride. The woman too slapped the groom back.

