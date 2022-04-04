Rajasthan Cop Who Rescued Kid from Burning House in Riot-hit Karauli Hailed as Hero

The photo of a policeman from Rajasthan rescuing a child from a burning house has gone viral. It was shared by IPS officer

Sukirti Madhav Mishra on Twitter. He captioned the post saying that “the photo is worth a thousand words." He also added a couple of lines from his viral poem “Main Khaki Hoon" :

“तम में प्रकाश हूँ,

कठिन वक़्त की आस हूँ।"

So proud of constable Netresh Sharma of Rajasthan Police for saving a precious life. This picture is in deed worth a thousand words..

Netizens saluted the brave policeman.

“Can’t stop sharing this photo. This is a picture of not only dedication and devotion to duty but of hope in humanity amidst the flames of bigotry. Shri Netresh Sharma is the symbol of that hope. Salute to the brave heart!"

The photo is from Karauli that has been hit by communal violence. Communal clashes broke out in Rajasthan’s Karauli on Saturday evening after stones were pelted at a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate the Hindu new year, prompting authorities to clamp curfew, suspend the internet and deploy 600 police personnel. The incident left several injured and one critical. Around two dozen people were injured in the violence while 30 people were detained, Singh Ghumariya said, adding the situation is under control.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed to the public to maintain peace and “stay away from miscreants who are present in every religion." “I have spoken to the DG police. Police and officials are present there. I’ve also directed police to identify such anti-social elements," he said.

The rally to mark Nav Samvatsar was passing through a Muslim-dominated area when some people pelted stones. The violence escalated and a few shops and a bike were burnt. Several others were damaged, the police said. The police control room of Karauli initially said that over 35 persons were injured.

