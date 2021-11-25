Rajasthan Minister Says Roads Should be 'Smooth as Katrina’s Cheeks,' Gets Schooled

A newly appointed Rajasthan Minister made an embarrassing and sexist statement in a public forum, comparing Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Hema Malini’s cheeks to roads. Rajasthan Minister of State Rajendra Gudha was addressing a public gathering in Jhunjhunu on Wednesday when he was seen on camera telling an officer that “roads in his villages should be as smooth as that of Katrina Kaif’s cheeks". While he had initially told the officer that the roads should be constructed “as smooth as Hema Malini’s cheeks", he later said that not like Malini’s, but the roads should be made like Kaif’s cheeks because the former “has become old now". Gudha had joined the Congress from BSP and was made Minister of State in a cabinet expansion held on Sunday. As soon as videos of Gudha making the comments started circulating on social media, netizens slammed him for his derogatory remarks.

Unfortunately, there is no dearth of sexist people on any social media platform, and just like some of those present at the crowd in Jhunjhunu, who applauded Gudha’s comments, some people on Twitter found the comments to be amusing. This is not the first time that a politician has made such a sexist comment, comparing roads with a woman’s cheeks as mentioned by some Twitter users. Former Bihar chief minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav had once made a similar comparison about making the roads of Bihar as smooth as the cheeks of Hema Malini.

