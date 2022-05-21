Rajasthan Royals Congratulated KL Rahul-Quinton de Kock With This Filmy Tweet

The social media handles of Indian Premier League (IPL) teams are quite entertaining nowadays. From sharing dressing room fun and memes, to quirky posts, they know the right way to keep their fans engaged. Rajasthan Royals is also on top of their social media game, and their latest post to congratulate KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock is a fine example.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) sealed a playoff berth in IPL 2022 with a thrilling two-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday. The foundation was laid by LSG skipper KL Rahul and South African wicketkeeper-batter De Kock. The duo batted for full 20 overs and stitched together a record-breaking 210-run partnership for the opening wicket. Playing a 140-run knock, de Kock secured the highest individual score of this IPL season. He also became the third-highest scorer in the history of the tournament. Rahul, on the other end, played a 68-run inning.

Cricket fans and experts congratulated Rahul and de Kock for their impressive innings. Rajasthan lauded the duo on Twitter with a rather filmy tweet. The official handle of Rajasthan shared a tweet, two stills in the form of a collage from the 2008 movie Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii along with the caption, “Great batting by Quinton and Rahul."

Take a look:

Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii was based on cricket, and it starred actors Zain Khan and Rahul Bose in lead roles. In the film, Zain and Rahul pulled off a tough match against all odds. With the snap, Rajasthan referred to the LSG opening duo as the movie’s two protagonists. The hilarious tweet soon went viral and received tons of reactions from cricket fans.

With the terrific win, Lucknow has sealed a spot in the playoffs. On the other hand, Rajasthan, who are sitting at the third spot in the points tally, is in the contention for the same with one game remaining.

