Rajasthan Youth Holds Guinness World Record for Memorising 70,000 Pi Digits

While there are students who struggle to learn basic mathematics formulae, Rajveer Meena from the Mohocha village in Rajasthan holds the Guinness World Record for memorising 70,000 post-decimal digits of Pi. Rajveer achieved the feat back in 2015 when he was just 21 years old. Now, highlighting the achievement, the Guinness World Records has shared a post on its official Twitter handle. “The most decimal places of Pi memorised is 70,000,” the global authority wrote. GWR also shared that Rajveer not only memorised the ridiculous amount of numbers but also recited them in 10 hours that too blindfolded. A 6-second video was also shared by GWR where a person turns a significant number of pages containing the complex digits that Rajveer memorised.

Rajveer who hails from the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan was awarded the title on October 1, 2015. Being an alumnus of the VIT (Vellore Institute of Technology), Rajveer had attempted the feat in the presence of 13 witnesses and 20 professors from the University. As Rajveer attempted to break the record, the extraordinary act was documented and then sent to the GWR office in the UK by the University, as per the VIT University website. “We took the initiative to encourage our alumnus who was interested in breaking the world record by providing support,” said G Viswanathan, VIT Chancellor.

According to the university, this was not the first accomplishment for Rajveer. As a student of the university, he had made it to the Limca Book of World Records in 2011 by memorising 1,125 random mobile numbers. With that, Rajveer had broken the record of one Nishant from Andhra Pradesh who recalled 840 random digits.

By memorising the Pi digits, Rajveer had dethroned China’s Lu Chao who earlier held the record. While Rajveer recalled a whopping 70,000 digits, Chao had recited 67,890 digits in 24 hours and 7 minutes, in 2005. Talking about pulling off the feat, Rajveer had claimed that the left side of the human brain was responsible for storing visual memories for longer periods. Rajveer said he prepared pairs of digits which helped him quickly recall their sequence.

