Rajesh Khanna's 'Anand' to Have a Remake and Bollywood Fans Have One Question: WHY?

Rajesh Khanna-Amitabh Bachchan starrer iconic movie Anand is set to get a remake. It will be remade by the movie’s original producer NC Sippy’s Grandson Sameer Raj Sippy along with producer Vikram Khakhar. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Instagram on Thursday and made the announcement. He wrote, “OFFICIAL REMAKE OF ‘ANAND’ ANNOUNCED… #Anand - one of the most iconic films starring #RajeshKhanna and #AmitabhBachchan, directed by #HrishikeshMukherjee - will be remade by the original producer - #NCSippy’s grandson #SameerRajSippy - along with producer #VikramKhakhar. While the film is in the scripting stages, the makers are yet to finalise the director and star cast. #Anand #AnandRemake." The remake of the movie is currently in the scripting stage, and the makers are yet to finalise the director for the film.

While this was supposed to be a piece of good news, netizens have not taken it positively. Many believe that by remaking the movie, a classic will be ruined. One person wrote, “Nahin already Sholay Zanjeer and few other movies have taken a beating.. don’t spoil the classic. This clearly shows that directors and writers are no more creative in Bollywood." Here are a few reactions:

Producer Sameer Raj Sippy was elated about the remake announcement, and he felt that stories like these need to be narrated to the new generation. He said, “Keeping in mind the sensibilities of the original film and the emotions attached, I felt the current generation needs to be retold the many stories that are so relevant today and specially when there is a great appetite for good content." The 1971 film Anand was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, while the dialogues of the movie were written by Gulzar. Besides Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan, Anand also featured Sumita Sanyal, Ramesh Deo and Seema Deo in key roles.

