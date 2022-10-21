'Rajinikanth Style': Man Flings Baskets of Tomatoes into Truck Without Spilling

A video of a man using a tad bit of science to perfectly load tomatoes in a truck has created a massive buzz on social media. In the viral clip, he is seen standing in front of more than a dozen baskets of freshly harvested tomatoes. While simply picking them up, and climbing on top of the truck to then load the tomatoes inside would be a hectic task to complete. Moreover, the amount of manpower required to fulfill the job would also be enormous. To perform the task swiftly but with precision, the man came up with a unique technique that impressed social media users.

The viral clip features the man throwing the baskets in the air, such that they spin unloading the tomatoes on the truck and then land on the ground just a few steps away from the filled baskets. The angle is so precise that the man doesn’t have to wait, instead, he keeps repeating the procedure, thereby landing tons of tomatoes without using much manpower. The Twitter user who shared the clip online captioned it, “Power of Arnold, brain of Einstein." Watch the video below:

Advertisement

As soon as the clip surfaced online, Twitteratis began to break down the science behind the man’s swift precision. While many asked if he is reverse-swinging the basket, users also claimed that it could be the centripetal force with a twist. A section of the internet also wondered if it was the proper use of the inertia of motion, and many claimed that the technique was gravity-defying.

A user joked, “But the style is of Rajinikanth."

Advertisement

Another added, “When you studied only till 10 std, enough to understand the concept of centripetal force but could not get an office job."

Advertisement

One more commented, “The sheer hard work he and others in the clip are doing is so humbling. God bless them all."

The video has amassed over 10 million views and more than 9,000 likes on the micro-blogging site. The identity of the man in the clip remains unknown as of yet.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here