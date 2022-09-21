Raju Srivastav, RIP: Desi Fans Pay Tribute to India's 'First' Stand-up Comedian

Actor-comedian Raju Srivastav died on Wednesday at the age of 58 in Delhi. The news came in after his family confirmed to PTI. He had suffered a cardiac arrest while working out at a gymnasium in the city last month. Then, he was admitted to AIIMS where he underwent angioplasty. He was said to be critical and on a ventilator for over a month. However, his health took a turn for worse earlier this week. Earlier, while speaking to PTI, his cousin Ashok Srivastava had confirmed, “He was doing his routine exercise and while he was on the treadmill, he suddenly fell down. He suffered a heart attack and was immediately taken to the AIIMS hospital."

As the news broke out, people started taking to social media to honour the comedian.

Meanwhile, earlier, the King of the Comedy was being supervised by Dr Padma Srivastava, the head of the Neurology department at AIIMS. Doctor Padma said that Raju’s kidney, heart, liver, blood pressure, and oxygen level were normal but until his brain responds nothing could be said.

Raju Srivastav gained popularity owing to his brilliant jokes and comic-timing. Raju has done several shows like the Comedy Circuit, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala, Comedy Circus, and Comedy Nights with Kapil.

