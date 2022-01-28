Rajyavardhan Rathore Shares Incredible View of Sambhar Lake Flocked by 5 Lakh Flamingos

BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Thursday posted a video on Twitter sharing the incredible view of Sambhar Salt Lake located in Jaipur. While travelling on a special train, the Lok Sabha MP shared the mesmerising view of the lake. He captioned the video describing the specialty of the lake. “Located 250 kms from Delhi. 5 lac flamingo visit Sambhar salt lake, Jaipur Rural and you can see them from this special train," he wrote on the microblogging site.

In the video, Rathore can be seen standing near the door of the train as he enjoys the view from the moving train. Thousands of flamingos can be seen from afar sitting in the lake. As Rathore is the MP from the Jaipur Rural constituency seat, he keeps sharing the development and extraordinary sites from his area. Rathore is a former shooting athlete who has bagged 25 international medals including an Olympic Silver medal for India in 2004.

Before joining Bharatiya Janata Party in 2014, he served the Indian Army and retired in 2013 as a colonel. The prominent leader of BJP has even been a part of various ministries in the past. In November 2014, he was appointed as the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and was made Cabinet minister with independent charge for the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in 2017. Now, he is serving as the national spokesperson of BJP.

For the unversed, Sambhar Salt Lake is the largest inland salt lake in India. It is located 80 km from main Jaipur city. Every year during the monsoon, thousands of Flamingos migrate from Central Asia and Siberia to the lake. During the monsoon, the drylands turn into clusters of water giving a home to the migratory birds. Many films have been shot on the beautiful lake including Delhi-6, Highway, and Gulaal.

