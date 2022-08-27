Ramen Shoes, Anyone? Reebok Launches Limited Edition Baby Star Sneakers in Japan

Much to the delight of Ramen fans in Japan, popular brand Reebok has teamed up with prominent Japanese streetwear and sneaker boutique Atmos to launch a special model of its Classic Leather footwear. For a limited edition stock, Reebok will manufacture its shoes that will be inspired by the classic packaging of the Baby Star Ramen noodles, i.e., by adding a hint of red and yellow to the white shoes. The shoes have a chic, fun look and are given thoughtful detailing in terms of design and color.

Advertisement

Baby Star Ramen is an old brand established since 1959 and is a favorite among the masses in Japan. The official Instagram handle of Atmos announced the collaboration with Reebok four days ago and highlighted the features of the unique pair of shoes. The Classic Leather model from Reebok is known for its high functionality and as a fashion item, that can be used for casual wear.

The rear portion of the shoe has the brand mascots Hoshio-kun and Bay-chan printed on either side of the heel. A strip running through the outer side of the shoe contains the printed image of Ramen noodles, and the inner sole is fully printed with Ramen, giving the impression that it is filled with noodles. The rear end of the inner sole that is visible from above, talks about the triple collaboration between Atmos, Baby Star Ramen, and Reebok.

Interestingly, earlier the spot where Reebok used to be written in the Classic Leather model, now sports Ramen, in the same style that Reebok was printed. The price of a pair of these shoes is approximately between ₹7,700 and ₹7,656.

The retail outlet promises that the unique concept will be irresistible to sneaker lovers and Baby Star Ramen fans.

The shoes will be up for sale on the Atmos online store from 3rd September 2022, but will be available in Japan only.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here