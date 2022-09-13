Ramnagar Ramlila, Graced by The King of Kashi Every Year, Returns to Varanasi After 2 Years

The famous Ramlila of Ramnagar in Varanasi has started staging the divine portrayal of Lord Rama’s life. This Ramlila has been performed with such grandeur that even today, Kashi Naresh Anant Narayan Singh comes here to see this historic Ramlila, which has a unique embellishment. Riding on an elephant in full royal magnificence, the king of Kashi comes to see the performance of this Ramlila. This Ramlila starts from Anant Chaturdarshi, and lasts for a whole month. Therefore, the King of Kashi becomes a witness to this for a whole month.

According to the information available, the history of this Leela is about 239 years old and UNESCO has also considered it as world cultural heritage. As far as the information available, this was started by Kashi Naresh Udit Narayan Singh in 1783. Since then, this Leela has been staged continuously. Even today, when King Kashi Anant Narayan Singh comes riding on an elephant to see it, he is greeted with the people chanting Har Har Mahadev.

Leela takes place in five-kilometre area

This Leela is staged on the chaupais (verses) of Ram Charit Manas composed by Goswami Tulsidas. Even in this modern era, there is no change in the pattern of this Ram Leela. The stage of the Leela is the same as it used to be 239 years ago. Without using lights and stage, this Leela takes place by roaming in the area of five kilometres of Ramnagar, unlike the modern pattern of Ram Leela where stage and lights are used to enact the life episodes of Lord Ram.

Devotees coming to see Leela for 35 years

A great admirer of Ram Leela, Balbhadra Tiwari, said that he has been coming to watch this Leela for 35 years. The grand royal magnificence seen in this Leela is not seen anywhere else. Covid-19 had stalled the staging of this Ram Leela for two years, so, this Leela is being staged after two years, due to which there is an atmosphere of happiness among all the devotees.

Here is the video:

Devotees feel the presence of Lord Ram in this Ram Leela

Regarding this Leela, devotees believe that they have a darshan of Lord Shri Ram here. This is the reason why thousands of devotees come here to watch Ramlila staged without any frills, which is witnessed by foreign tourists also. Although, due to Covid, this time the number of foreigners is negligible.

