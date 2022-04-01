Ramzan Special: Palestinians Cook 4,500 kg Rice Dish to Create Guinness World Record

Ahead of Ramzan, 20 Palestinian cooks made a large Mujaddara dish in the West Bank city of Jericho. Mujaddara is a middle-eastern vegetarian dish made of rice, lentils and caramelised onions. According to Xinhua News, the dish weighing 4,500 kg is an attempt to enter Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s largest Mujaddara dish. Samer Jomaa, head of Palestinian culinary arts association, told the news agency that they chose Jericho to make the dish as it is one of the oldest cities in the world. He added that it’s important to preserve Palestine’s national heritage in all its forms. The dish took seven hours to make and emptied seven cooking gas cylingers. The food was then distributed among the city residents.

Last year, a restaurant in New York earned the title for the world’s most expensive French fries by the Guinness World Records. The day coincided with the National French Fry day in the US, when Manhattan-based restaurant Serendipity 3 cooked one of the most luxurious plates of French fries. Creative Chef, Joe Calderone, and Corporate Executive Chef, Fredrick Schoen-Kiewert of the restaurant teamed up to elevate the classic American food item to present its guests with a unique and delicious culinary experience. The dish is priced at $200 USD and includes ingredients like Dom Perignon Champagne, pure cage-free goose fat from France, and J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne Vinegar.

According to Guinness World Records, the dish is made using “upstate Chipperbeck potatoes,batches of pure cage-free goose fat from France, Guerande Truffle Salt, truffle oil, Crete Senesi Pecorino Tartufello cheese, shaved black summer truffles sourced from Italy, Dom Perignon Champagne, truffle butter, J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne Vinegar, organic A2 A2 100% grass fed cream from Jersey Cows, Gruyere Truffled Swiss Raclette that has been aged for 3 months". Adding the finishing touch of extravaganza, the team of chefs also garnish it with some 23k edible gold dust.

