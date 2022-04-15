Ranbir-Alia Got Married in Mumbai Home's Balcony and Everyone Had the Same Question

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married at an ‘intimate’ ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday. As internet went gaga over the wedding photos, their wedding trousseau and stars in attendance, a tiny detail of the ceremony stuck out for many. While posting the photos on Instagram, Alia Bhatt wrote a heartfelt note in which she said that they got married at their ‘favourite spot’, the balcony, in which they spent the last five years of their relationship. For space-starved Mumbaikars, the fact that the couple has a balcony big enough to get married in was the most interesting part of the ceremony. Netizens took to Twitter to express their incredulity:

“Forget Aalia and Ranbir’s wedding photos, who owns a balcony big enough in Bombay to host a wedding where most of the Bollywood industry is present."

“Love how Alia bragged that they got married on their balcony because Bombay mein balcony hona show off karne ki hi baat hai."

“You know you live in Mumbai when the most surprising thought after reading Alia Bhat’s wedding post is, “Wow they have a balcony!"

“Alia & Ranbir have a balcony in Mumbai large enough to get married in! The average Mumbai balcony is a strip of concrete for two house plants & 75 pigeons."

“The best thing to come out of Ranbir - Alia wedding event is the Mumbai - balcony jokes."

“Ranbir alia got married in their balcony, and here middle class families still want to do destination weddings."

Ranbir married Alia in a private wedding ceremony that took place at the actor’s Vastu building in Mumbai. Soon after the wedding, Alia and Ranbir stepped out of their house to pose for the paparazzi. While reacting to the paparazzi who were stationed outside Ranbir Kapoor’s house to cover the wedding, Neetu Kapoor might have hinted that there might be no reception for the couple. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir had a low-key wedding with only close friends and family members in attendance. When asked about the reception, Neetu replied that everything is over.

