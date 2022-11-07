Home » News » Buzz » Ranbir-Alia's Baby Gets 'Signed' For Karan Johar Films in These Hilarious Twitter Memes

Ranbir-Alia's Baby Gets 'Signed' For Karan Johar Films in These Hilarious Twitter Memes

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their baby girl into the world and Karan Johar memes have taken over Twitter.

Last Updated: November 07, 2022, 10:09 IST

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have welcomed their baby girl into the world. (Photo: Instagram/@aliaabhatt)
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have welcomed their baby girl into the world. (Photo: Instagram/@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl into the world and Karan Johar turned a ‘proud nana’. Karan’s love and admiration for Alia has been something of a running joke among social media users; in the recently-concluded Koffee With Karan season, many viewers joked that the host seemed to bring up Alia every chance he got. As Alia became a mum, Karan penned a heartfelt note: “My heart is full of love… Welcome to the world baby girl… you have so much love waiting for you… I love you @aliaabhatt and RK!! To the moon and back!!!! So this makes me a proud Nana!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Twitter users, however, had a different preoccupation: a ‘Student of the Year (Part Please Make It Stop)’ project. The memes have kept coming since Alia and Ranbir announced the good news. The subject of the joke is the imaginary scenario wherein KJo is already making a film to sign on Alia and Ranbir’s baby girl. The fact that Karan has been at the centre of a raging ‘nepotism in Bollywood’ debate does not help.

Karan does not shy away from expressing his love for Alia and sees no reason for people on the Internet to be negative about it. In an interview to Siddharth Kanan, he said, “I think Alia and I just make each other cry. I see a lot of hate for the relationship both of us share like, online when I look. I don’t know why people get so annoyed. I’m allowed to love somebody from my heart."

