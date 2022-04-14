Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Fans Sign Petition Urging Couple to Reveal Wedding Details

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding day is finally here and as festivities take off, fans are waiting to vicariously live their dreams through the IT couple. In fact, the excitement has reached such a fever pitch that some fans even started an online petition urging the actors to reveal details on their wedding. Even though their problem is solved with the wedding date having been revealed already, the date isn’t the only thing they’re after. Their Change.org petition reads: “While they both have publicly expressed their love for each other several times, they have been maintaining secrecy about the wedding. It has made us so disappointed. We wish to respect their privacy. But for the sake of the love of their fans, I would request them to reveal the details of wedding festivities, outfits of each day to the paparazzi so that it reaches their millions of fans. It will give us so much joy, hope and happiness!"

So far, 43 people have signed the petition. Titled “Ranbir-Alia Please Share Your Wedding Updates with Media & Paps - Viral Bhayani, PinkVilla", the petition was started by one Prakshi Saha.

Bollywood weddings are almost surreal in quality when it comes to the opulence one gets to witness and that has always been the hook of celebrity weddings. The details, the extravaganza, the glamour and legions of wide-eyed fans who dote on the couple and have painstakingly edited videos of them for no other purpose but to share them on Twitter to a niche audience: that’s what the obsession with Bollywood weddings is all about.

It will probably be disclosed if the petition gets its way by the end of today. While Alia Bhatt is quite active on social media, Ranbir Kapoor has not been on any social media platform. A new report suggests that Ranbir might just end up joining social media soon after his wedding with Alia Bhatt, according to ETimes.

