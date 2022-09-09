Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' Gets Mixed Reviews on Twitter

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles has hit the screens, bringing a long-anticipated culmination to a saga that has gone on for months. There has been repeated outcry against the film, with even boycott calls going out. Ranbir and Alia’s comments have been criticised and supported in equal measure, with many rooting for the film even as others wanted it to fail. Now, as it all comes to a head, here’s how Twitter has been reviewing the film.

[Spoilers ahead]

A cameo from Shah Rukh Khan, especially, has pleasantly surprised viewers. Overall, the social media reaction seems to be a mixed bag.

Sonil Dedhia writes in a review for News18: “Brahmastra is a bold and audacious attempt. It is a film that has been percolating in Mukerji’s head for the last ten years. If you can let go of your version and embrace the filmmaker’s – if you’re not the one who’ve apparently made their minds up (thanks to the social media) about the film before seeing it – then Brahmastra is a hugely rewarding experience: rich, soulful and exciting in the way that only comes from seeing the finest cast and crew at work."

