Home » News » Buzz » Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' Gets Mixed Reviews on Twitter

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' Gets Mixed Reviews on Twitter

By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: September 09, 2022, 12:12 IST

New Delhi, India

Overall, the social media reaction seems to be a mixed bag. (Credits: Instagram/@brahmastrafilm)
Overall, the social media reaction seems to be a mixed bag. (Credits: Instagram/@brahmastrafilm)

With Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra hitting the screens, a months-long saga comes to a head.

Advertisement

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles has hit the screens, bringing a long-anticipated culmination to a saga that has gone on for months. There has been repeated outcry against the film, with even boycott calls going out. Ranbir and Alia’s comments have been criticised and supported in equal measure, with many rooting for the film even as others wanted it to fail. Now, as it all comes to a head, here’s how Twitter has been reviewing the film.

[Spoilers ahead]

Advertisement

A cameo from Shah Rukh Khan, especially, has pleasantly surprised viewers. Overall, the social media reaction seems to be a mixed bag.

RELATED NEWS

Sonil Dedhia writes in a review for News18: “Brahmastra is a bold and audacious attempt. It is a film that has been percolating in Mukerji’s head for the last ten years. If you can let go of your version and embrace the filmmaker’s – if you’re not the one who’ve apparently made their minds up (thanks to the social media) about the film before seeing it – then Brahmastra is a hugely rewarding experience: rich, soulful and exciting in the way that only comes from seeing the finest cast and crew at work."

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: September 09, 2022, 12:12 IST
last updated: September 09, 2022, 12:12 IST