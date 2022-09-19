Ranbir Kapoor Called 'Man-child' on Twitter For Saying He's 'Very Dependent' on Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor has come under fire once again for a remark made about his relationship with Alia Bhatt during an interview. Ranbir told Navbharat Times, “I boast a lot that I am very independent and detached, but in reality I am very dependent on her. I don’t go to the bathroom or eat if I don’t know where Alia is. It is very important for me to have her next to me." He added that it didn’t matter if they weren’t doing anything romantic or even talking, “she should just sit next to [him]." Alia added that if she isn’t around, Ranbir leaves everything for the last minute.

Twitter did not take kindly to the remarks and Ranbir was called a “man-child". Debates broke out among fans and detractors over whether or not what he said was “romantic" or behaviour typical of a “man-child".

Ranbir has been having a bit of a rough run with Twitter of late. He made a “phailod" joke about Alia, which drew criticism, and afterwards, people have dug up clips of other times that he has acted “disrespectfully" towards co-stars, from Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma to Ileana D’Cruz. In a thread shared by a Twitter user, Ranbir could be seen making a number of insensitive jokes, speaking over Katrina during interviews and calling Anushka “anxiety queen". Other Twitter users had also shared clips of him acting in questionable ways.

