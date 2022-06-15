Ranbir Kapoor Fans Spot 'Similarity' Between 'Brahmastra' Actor and Captain Planet

After much hype and wait, the makers finally dropped the first trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra today. The trailer of the fantasy drama, directed by Ayan Mukerji, appears to be quite promising. Brahmastra, which rides on the story of supernatural powers derived from natural energies like fire, water and wind, also offers a great visual treat coupled with outstanding VFX. From the ensemble star cast, Ranbir-Alia’s chemistry to the visual effects, fans are simply loving every bit of the trailer. In the middle of praises, some Twitter users couldn’t help but notice an uncanny similarity between Ranbir’s character Shiva and the ’90s cartoon character Captain Planet.

The 90s American animated show, Captain Planet And The Planeteers revolved around a diverse team of planeteers, who combined their powers to summon an elemental warrior – Captain Planet. The superhero worked along with the planeteers to defend Earth from pollution caused by criminals and villains.

Twitter users opined that the concept of Brahmastra, in which each of the characters poses natural energy, is very similar to that of Captain Planet. They went on to call Ranbir’s avatar Shiva the new ‘Indian version of Captain Planet.’

A user went on to share a small video from the 90s show, stating that Brahmastra trailer reminded him of the classic gem. “The elemental powers coming together to save earth (which in this show’s case is ofc America). But Captain Planet was love," he wrote.

“Agni, Jal, Vayu…well close enough!" another tweeted, sharing images of both Captain Planet and Ranbir’s avatar Shiva.

“This trailer looks like the movie is gonna be like the Bollywood version of Captain Planet," a Twitter user opined.

People also took the opportunity to take a dig at Bollywood for copying concepts and losing the originality in its cine works. “Bollywood & originality? BrahmastraCopycat of Captain Planet," a tweet read.

Along with Ranbir and Alia, the fantasy drama also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. It will release in September this year.

