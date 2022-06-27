Ranbir Kapoor in Soup After Calling Alia Bhatt 'Tadka' to 'Dal Chawal' in YJHD Reference

Ranbir Kapoor’s recent comments about Alia Bhatt and married life at a press conference have landed him in a bit of a soup on Twitter. Remember Bunny’s dialogue from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani? The character compared life after marriage as “dal chawal" for fifty years till death and that there should be some “keema pao, hakka noodle, tangdi kabab" in life. Now, in a video shared by HT City on Twitter, Ranbir could be heard discussing the food analogy in the context of his marriage to Alia. Calling his marriage a beautiful moment in his life, Ranbir harked back to his YJHD dialogue and said that after all of life’s experiences, “dal chawal" is the way to go.

“Jo Alia hai mere life mein, woh dal chawal mein tadka hai, achaar hai, kanda hai, pyaaz hai, sab kuch hai," Ranbir added. He also said that he couldn’t have asked for a better partner in life. Some Twitter users, however, seemed to think it was one too many food analogies in describing one’s marriage and partner. Others said that it was an innocuous reference to his movie dialogue.

Ranbir has a number of projects lined up on the work front: Brahmastra, Shamshera, Animal and Luv Ranjan’s untitled next.

