Ranchi Locals Demand Name Change of 'Chutia' Police Station, Twitter 'Heartbroken'

What’s in a name? Ask this to residents of Jharkhand’s Ranchi and they, will probably say – everything. Residents of Ranchi’s Chutia locality are tired of being the butt of jokes because of the similarity between their area’s name and a common Hindi expletive. They now want the name of their local police station changed and have written to the administration demanding action. Whether or not the demand will be fulfilled is yet to be seen, but Twitter is having a field day over this unusual reason behind the name change request.

Reacting to a newspaper clip covering the development, users shared their varied reactions. While some found the name amusing, others pointed out that there was a clear difference between the area’s name and the Hindi expletive when written in Hindi. “Actually as written in Hindi, it looks at a safe distance. So surprising. Chance it’s a mischief story?" a user wrote.

Other users pointed out that the locality was part of Ranchi’s history and its name should be changed. “This is a part of Ranchi history. Heartbroken," a comment read.

“Ah… The sheer number of jokes coming up in my head right now," commented a third.

The naming of areas is a complex process, and when it goes wrong it can create a lot of trouble and confusion. Just like in the case of this metro station. The ‘Bhosari’ station on the five-kilometre stretch between Pimpri to Phugewadi of the Pune Metro was actually five kilometres away from the Bhosari suburb of the industrial city of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Confused by the name, many commuters would often get off at the wrong metro station. Commuters also complained about other metro stations on the route that were located far away from the actual area after which they were named

As per The Indian Express, following the uproar over the confusing names, the MahaMetro Rail Corporation announced to change the station’s name and wrote to the Maharashtra state government demanding permission for the same.

