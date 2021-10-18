Ranu Mondal Sings 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' in New Viral Video and the Internet Loves it

Internet sensation Ranu Mondal is back again with another piece of viral content. Last month, she had gone viral for her video where she was singing the famous Sinhalese song, Manike Mage Hithe. Now, a video of hers has surfaced where she could be seen singing another viral song, Bachpan ka Pyaar. Shared by Randhan Parichoy on YouTube on September 29, the 15 seconds video has been watched 5,44,221 times till now. The video has garnered 11 thousand likes where Ranu could be seen in a red t-shirt and skirt singing the song.

Watch the video here:

Viewers were quick to praise Ranu in the comments.

The Bachpan ka pyaar song made a lot of buzz recently after rapper Baadsah created a remix of the song. After the song reel on Instagram became viral, people got curious to know about the original audio. It was then that the video where a little boy, Sahdev Dirdo could be seen singing the song surfaced once again. Sahdev was asked by his teacher to sing the song who recorded and uploaded it two years back.

Sahdev from Sukma district of Chhattisgarh in the following video garnered so much attention that he was felicitated by the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. There Sahdev sang the song again in front of the Chief Minister and grabbed more attention.

Like Sahdev, Ranu Mondal too had her fate turned overnight when a video of hers went viral in 2019. In that video she sang Lata Mageshkar’s Ek Pyaar ka Naghma hai song at the Ranaghat Railway Station in West Bengal. She was later invited on a television reality show where Himesh Reshamiya was a judge. Impressed by Ranu’s talent, Reshamiya offered her to sing for his two films, Heer and Happy Hardy. She also worked as a supporting vocalist for Himesh Reshamiya for his songs Aadat and Aasiqui Mein Teri 2.0.

