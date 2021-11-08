Ranu Mondal Goes Viral Again, This Time for Cooking Chicken Curry

The internet sensation who shot to fame with a short video of her singing, Ranu Mondal, recently appeared in a vlog by a YouTuber based in Bengal. The video shows the journey of the vlogger who visits Mondal at her humble abode and cooks and sings with her, just like two friends hanging out on a holiday. The YouTuber who runs a channel named ‘Rondhon Porichoy’ shows the house that Mondal lives in. Later, he is welcomed by Mondal at the door, who is delighted to have him at his doorstep. She welcomes the vlogger with a song that gave Mondal all the recognition and love that she received from netizens all over the country. Later, both of them go to the nearby market to buy the necessary condiments and ingredients required for the much-awaited cooking session. The vlogger also gifts her a set of shiny silver crockery as a token of love and respect.

The video continues and showcases a session filled with the scent of simmering chicken laced with the right amount of spices and both of them hitting the right notes to a variety of songs. Conversational pieces also found their place among the melodious songs and the preparation of the chicken.

As the cooking reached its culmination, the vlogger and Mondal sat down with meticulously arranged plates consisting of rice, chicken curry, and side dishes of salads and sweets. Both of them enjoy the meal. After they’re done eating, Mondal gives another performance during the last minutes of the video and sings the hit number by Kumar Sanu and Sadhana Sargam, ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye.’

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 5.3 lakh views, and netizens praised the vlogger for visiting Mondal for a hearty conversation and a mouth-watering meal.

Many users cited the time when Mondal ruffled a few feathers on social media when a video of her getting irritated by fans asking for selfies went viral. Mondal struggled to revive her popularity after that incident owing to harsh feedback from social media users. However, she periodically updates the space with short videos of her singing various hit Hindi and Bengali numbers.

