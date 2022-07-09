Ranveer Singh Casually Dragged KJo's 'Nepo Bias' on Koffee With Karan and Twitter is Game

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s appearance on Koffee With Karan gave social media many priceless moments. All of Twitter agrees that Ranveer kind of stole the show with his antics, including some spot-on imitations of Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhavan, Kartik Aaryan, Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn. Not even Karan Johar himself, host of the show, was spared of some good old Ranvir humour. During a game on who knew their partner better, as Ranveer faced off Alia, he made it a point to also come for Karan Johar. Pointing out that Karan was favouring Alia in the game, Ranveer casually called out Karan’s “nepo bias". The question was on Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, where Alia had played a cameo.

Trust Ranveer Singh to drag Karan Johar at his own show. However, it was all in good faith and Twitter had a good laugh.

This was not the only high point of the episode. While Alia Bhatt spoke about her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor, their proposal, and debunked myths, Ranveer stole the show with his mimicry of some Bollywood stars. Ranveer’s Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhavan and Kartik Aaryan impressions not only left Alia and Karan Johar snickering, but also went viral on social media, with people even demanding a separate segment for the actor’s mimicries. From Hrithik’s “gratefulness" and Kartik’s “pap face" to Varun’s exiting-the-gym pap poses, Ranveer had it all down pat.

The Hrithik Roshan impression in particular was more Hrithik than Hrithik himself. He also mimicked Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn. Twitter agreed: all the cadences and the accents, to the specific mannerisms were all spot on.

KJo’s cult hit talk show is back with a bang after three years. Fans definitely can’t keep calm as the first episode of the seventh season went live on July 7.

