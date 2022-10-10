Ranveer Singh Dances to Khalibali With Shaq, Twitter Calls it 'Most Unexpected Crossover'

Ranveer Singh pulls one of the most Ranveer Singh moves again: this time, by dancing to Khalibali with NBA star Shaq O’Neal. You might think it’s random at first glance, but Ranveer and NBA go a long way back. The actor was the brand ambassador for NBA India at the NBA All-Star Weekend and also participated in the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game this year. Earlier, Ranveer had also posted a video of himself and NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo doing the Tattad Tattad hook step together.

Fans thought the video has a certain fever dream-like quality to it. “The crossover no one needed," one Twitter user quipped. “First Bear, now Shaq. Are we just all figurines in a Ranveer world?" Another asked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh is larger than life if nothing else, and it’s hard for anyone to manage his energy when he decides to bring it on. For instance, the actor recently went on quite the adventure into the wild with Bear Grylls, from braving harsh terrain to walking into a Siberian forest in search of a rare flower being chased by a bear to rappelling down a mountain.

However, Twitter has been opining that the real adventure was had by Bear Grylls himself. While everyone knows that Ranveer has a colourful and (sometimes over-)enthusiastic personality, people probably did not guess he could get as pumped up as he does in a clip going viral from Ranveer Vs Wild with Bear Grylls. The clip that has caught the attention of social media users shows Ranveer repeatedly kissing a comparatively underwhelmed-looking Bear Grylls on the cheeks.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here