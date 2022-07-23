Ranveer Singh Lay on a Luxury Rug in Nude Photos and Its Price Range May Floor You

Ranveer Singh took his fashion game up several notches by going completely nude for a photoshoot that has taken social media by storm. Ranveer’s hat-tip to American icon Burt Reynolds started a frenzy of opinion. But if you’ve managed to take your eyes off the stellar subject of the photos, you might notice that Ranveer is lying on an intricate rug for some of the photos, including the one where he recreated Burt Reynolds’ pose. As shared by the brand Jaipur Rugs on Instagram, “See? You don’t need anything else if you’ve got Jaipur Rugs⁣."

The general cost of the Jaipur Rugs, however, is pretty startling by most standards. Just to give you an idea of how far up the prices of these luxury carpets can go, take, for instance, the Manthan hand knotted-wool piece from the Modern Rugs collection. It costs a whopping Rs 5,54,400. The Floral Rugs, which look similar to what Ranveer lies on in his photos, have a range starting from about Rs 3,000 (for a 2x3ft rug) and go up to about Rs 6,57,700 (for a 9x12ft rug). It is not known which rug might have been used in the photoshoot or how much it cost.

Ranveer, in true Ranveer fashion, told Paper Magazine, for which the photoshoot was done: “It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances I’ve been damn f**king naked. You can see my f**king soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a sh*t. It’s just that they get uncomfortable." The purpose of art certainly can be many different things: from daring, challenging, comforting to jarring.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone’s reaction to Ranveer’s photoshoot has recently come to light. A source close to India Today, informed that, Deepika was blown away by Ranveer’s pics. Reportedly, she was in loop on this entire shoot from the very start and she absolutely loved the concept. Deepika had seen the images before they hit the internet. “Deepika has always supported Ranveer and has been his biggest champion. So when it came to doing something totally different, she didn’t flinch," the source added.

