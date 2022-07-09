Home » News » Buzz » Ranveer Singh Mimicked Hrithik Roshan on Koffee With Karan and Twitter is 'Grateful'

Ranveer Singh Mimicked Hrithik Roshan on Koffee With Karan and Twitter is 'Grateful'

The Hrithik Roshan impression in particular was more Hrithik than Hrithik himself. (Credits: Twitter)
From Hrithik's 'gratefulness' and Kartik's 'pap face' to Varun's exiting-the-gym pap poses, Ranveer Singh had it all down pat on Koffee With Karan.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s appearance on Koffee With Karan this season made for a superbly entertaining watch. While Alia Bhatt spoke about her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor, their proposal, and debunked myths, Ranveer stole the show with his mimicry of some Bollywood stars. Ranveer’s Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhavan and Kartik Aaryan impressions not only left Alia and Karan Johar snickering, but also went viral on social media, with people even demanding a separate segment for the actor’s mimicries. From Hrithik’s “gratefulness" and Kartik’s “pap face" to Varun’s exiting-the-gym pap poses, Ranveer had it all down pat.

The Hrithik Roshan impression in particular was more Hrithik than Hrithik himself. He also mimicked Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn. Twitter agreed: all the cadences and the accents, to the specific mannerisms were all spot on. In fact, many said that Ranveer’s mimicry was the highlight of the episode.

KJo’s cult hit talk show is back with a bang after three years. Fans definitely can’t keep calm as the first episode of the seventh season went live on July 7. The first two guests of the season were the B-town’s friends calling themselves “girlfriends" or “Sakhi" Rocky and Rani aka Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

