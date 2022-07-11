Ranveer Singh's Adventure With Bear Grylls Has Given Twitter Some Wild Memes

Ranveer Vs Wild with Bear Grylls recently dropped online and it was an amusing ride, as you would expect from the actor. Ranveer escapes bears and braves harsh terrain, goes into a Siberian forest in search of a rare flower during his stint at surviving the wild with Bear Grylls. In true Ranveer fashion, the actor also decided to start off a meme trend with himself as the subject. The template is a photo of Ranveer with folded hands, going “Meri kaafi fatt rahi hai lekin jai mata di“. That’s a solid line as far as memes go, because most of us have felt that way at some point during our lives.

Twitter understood the assignment.

People’s reviews of Ranveer’s stint with Bear Grylls seemed to be kind of mixed, with some calling it overdone, while others said it was fun.

Ranveer’s recent appearance on Koffee With Karan alongside Alia Bhatt was no less of a thrill, either. He did a number of spot-on impressions of actors like Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhavan, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan and Kartik Aaryan. He also managed to casually drag Karan Johar on his own show, jokingly calling out the host’s “nepo bias" and claiming that he seemed to be favouring Alia during a game.

