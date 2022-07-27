'Ranveer Singh's Bum a National Issue': Complainant in Nude Photoshoot Leaves Twitter in Splits

Ranveer Singh’s bum is a national issue. And no, this isn’t The Onion. Singh’s latest photoshoot for Paper Magazine has become a “controversial" topic for some reason and the actor has been in news ever since. However, this time, it’s Singh’s bare posterior that has become a cause of concern for the country. Or at least for Vedika Chaubey, the complainant in FIR against actor Ranveer Singh for his nude photoshoot. The lawyer recently appeared on an Indian news channel and expressed her “concerns" about the actor going nude.

The pictures in question feature the ’83’ actor flaunting his chiselled body as he posed for the cameras.

When asked by the anchor about what has made Chaubey so uncomfortable, she responded by saying, “Of course this is vulgar, we can see his (Ranveer Singh’s) ‘bum’, his video is with me he is completely nude in that video." She further added, “I don’t know how many people will understand that thing."

On listening to the complainant, the news anchor burst into laughter. As the panel laughed and giggled, Chaubey concluded by saying: “You may laugh madam, but this is a common thing. This is a national issue."

The video, uploaded on NDTV’s official Twitter handle has garnered tons of reactions from netizens.

While many have supported the actor, the photoshoot did not impress everyone and has now landed the actor in trouble as a case was registered against him. An application was filed with Mumbai Police on Monday seeking the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Ranveer for “hurting sentiments of women" through his nude photographs on social media, an official said, PTI reported.

The complaint application was submitted at the Chembur police station by an office-bearer of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), also based in the east Mumbai suburb. The complainant stated the actor has hurt the sentiments of women and insulted their modesty through his photographs, the official said. The complainant demanded the registration of a case against the actor under the Information Technology Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

