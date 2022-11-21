Ranveer Singh's 'Humble' Reply to F1 Journalist Who Didn't Recognise Him Wins Hearts

Ranveer Singh’s interaction with former racing driver and commentator Martin Brundle during the Formula 1 race in Abu Dhabi is winning the actor praise online. When Brundle greeted him during the grid walk, Ranveer in typical high-energy Ranveer fashion, said he was “on top of the world". He added, “I can feel the exhilaration and the adrenaline." That was when Brundle said, “I have momentarily forgotten who you are. Can you tell me please?" Ranveer replied without missing a beat, “I’m a Bollywood actor, sir, I hail from Mumbai, India. I’m an entertainer." Brundle went on to compliment Ranveer’s quirky outfit, and the actor joked that he would have to return it all the next morning.

Twitter users found Ranveer’s candid answer refreshingly free of any egocentrism that one sometimes expects out of celebrities. “The way he handled the situation was commendable , he does not seem to have ego about being a star…" A Twitter user commented. “Love the humility shown by [Ranveer], wish him more success," another said. “He handled this so beautifully, I don’t see any reason to laugh here," another user pointed out.

Advertisement

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took his 15th win of the 2022 Formula 1 season with victory in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here