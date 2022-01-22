Rapper Gunna Has Finally Revealed the Meaning of 'Pushing P' and How to Use it

The music industry is one of the primary sources of elements that are fuelled in pop culture. If you are a netizen, you must have come across posts, memes, or videos glorifying the term ‘Pushing P.’ The slang term has taken social media by storm, and everybody is using it, no matter if the meaning of it hasn’t come across properly. It originated as a song by American rapper, Gunna, featuring the likes of Young Thug and Future. Initially, social media users hopped on the trendy bandwagon driven by the song, and then followed the slang term, ‘Pushing P.’

Many were interested in what the term ‘P’ stands for in the slang. Putting the curiosity to rest, Gunna, recently cleared the air regarding the meaning of the term and also introduced the correct way to use it. In an interview with The Breakfast Club, a show hosted by DJ Envy, Charlamagne, and Angela Yee, the American rapper revealed the real and correct meaning and usage of the slang term. Charlamagne popped the ‘P’ related question right away.

Answering Charlamagne, Gunna said, “It’s simply ‘player,’ but you can also use it in other ways.” “You woke up in the morning at a beach, that’s P,” said Gunna. However, as Charlamagne tries to confirm if ‘P’ indeed means player, he added, “It could be.”

As ‘pushed’ by Urban Dictionary on the internet, the term ‘P’ means pressure. It is more of a lifestyle than a word, “a whole way of living,” mentioned the website.

The album that contains the song, which has transformed into a full-blown social media trend and slang, is titled ‘Drip Season 4Ever,’ released on January 7, 2022. The album features multiple artists, including Drake, Kodak Black, Roddy Rich, and Chris Brown.

