Rapper Milli Ate this Thai Dessert at Coachella and Sales Have Now Gone Through the Roof

Thai Traditional Thai dessert ‘mango sticky rice’ sales have skyrocketed after last weekend. The cause for this surge in demand is Milli, a 19-year-old rapper who ate the popular sweet delicacy on stage at the Coachella music festival in the United States.

The Thai rapper was singing the song ‘Mango Sticky Rice’ so she decided to take a few bites of the dish to add an intriguing and entertaining twist to her performance. Undoubtedly, Milli gave a terrific performance and she was loved on the stage but it seemed to work out rather nicely for the dessert.

According to the Bangkok Post, delivery drivers rushed to Bangkok’s famous outlet Mae Varee for mango sticky rice to pick up an unusually large amount of orders. It resulted in clogging traffic and prompting the authorities to intervene.

“We had to shut down the apps in order to catch up with the orders before resuming it again. We’ve been turning it on and off, on and off throughout the day," Thanyarat Suntiparadorn, the owner of Mae Varee told Reuters. He also noted that, despite the fact that mangoes are currently in season, Milli’s performance increased sales by more than 100 percent.

Milli’s performance had such an influence on the delicacy that Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha took notice of it. He indicated that the Culture Ministry is considering registering mango sticky rice on UNESCO’s list of cultural heritage.

Last Sunday, April 17 also marked a big day for Milli, whose real name is Danupha Khanatheerakul as she became the first Thai to play solo at the Coachella music festival.

For those who don’t know, this sweet dish comprises sweet sticky rice soaked in coconut milk and paired with ripe mango. It is mostly consumed to keep cool during the extremely humid months of March and April.

