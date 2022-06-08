Snoop Dogg Has an Employee Who Rolls 'Professional' Blunts, Pays Him Rs 40 Lakh Yearly

Prices for almost everything have surged amid inflation. A tweet by Uber Facts stated that Snoop Dogg employs a full-time blunt roller who makes between $40,000 and $50,000 per year. While some thought it to be true and others thought it was just rumour, Snoop Dogg himself confirmed the news as he said, “Inflation. Their salary went up!!." In April, the retail inflation, based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), soared to an eight-year high of 7.79 per cent, compared with 4.23 per cent in April 2021 and 6.97 per cent in March 2022. Earlier in an interview, he clarified that he has a guy for him who rolls blunt. “I don’t have the time," Dogg confirmed. Deeming him as a “Professional blunt roller," Dogg said that this is his full-time job. However, earlier his income was around $10,000.

Since the tweet was made, it has gone viral. One Twitter user wrote, “Is this actually true, though? Because someone could roll you 200 blunts in a couple hours, so why pay for full time? Why not just have them work for a week to set you up for the next 6 months." The tweet has managed to garner over 300K likes. “inflation? ll like like umm,, um,, mmeow," wrote another person. Tweeples can be seen retweeting the same. One person, in the caption wrote, “showing this to my boss when I ask for a raise." Another person wrote, “Ayo. This sounds silly af, but THIS is how you simply spread the wealth. Just hire people for shit. Makes everyone’s lives better."

People have been doing bizarre things to earn money and run a living. For instance, in Japan, 38 years old Shoji Morimoto offers his so-called service “rent-a-man." Shoji, who lives in Tokyo, the capital of Japan, offers himself on rent and people pay him to join them in activities like having a meal or listening to their chit-chats.

Shoji, who is the founder of the “Do Nothing Rent-a-Man" service, says that in 2018, he was unemployed and was struggling. For this, he started a strange service by making a Twitter account named: “Do Nothing Rent-a-Man." The idea behind his service was to make himself available to those who struggled with loneliness and could not speak their hearts to anyone. The popularity of this service eventually made him earn lakhs every month.

