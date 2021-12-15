Rare Assamese 'Monohari Gold' Tea Sells for Rs 1 Lakh per Kilo at Auction

It’s good news for Assam Tea and the cultivators in the state. On the 14th of December, Monohari Gold, a rare exquisite orthodox Assam Tea sold for almost Rs one lakh per kilogram at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre. Monohari Tea sold its premium product at the record price of Rs 75,000 per kg twice earlier in the state. In 2020, Upper Assam’s Dikom Tea Estate had sold its Golden Butterfly Tea at Rs 75,000 per kg at the GTAC. Later on, a speciality tea manufactured by Donyi Polo Tea Estate in East Siang of Arunachal Pradesh had fetched the same price at the Guwahati Auction. Manohari Gold Tea is sold by Contemporary Brokers Private Limited and purchased by Saurav Tea Trader. However today, it bettered its own record after Monohari sold at Rs 99,999 per kilogram.

“We are delighted at this new record-breaking price and creating history for the fourth time in a row since 2018 as we manufactured it based on high demand from discerning consumers and tea connoisseurs for this type of premium quality speciality tea. The price it fetched is something that will help the Assam Tea Industry regain its lost fame. This tea is known for its variant characteristics of several health benefits leaving bright yellow liquor and soothing after-taste and thereby a record-breaking price" Rajan Lohia, Managing Director, Monohari Tea tells News18.

“At the auction today though the base price started around Rs 67,000, we were confident of a much higher price. It’s a rare tea made from tender shoots of the second flush which is produced once a year. From plucking to production the entire process is done by skilled artisans and the leaves are sun-dried. Produced from bushes of special clones, the tea is manufactured in limited quantity and carries a distinguished class of quality" says Satyanjoy Hazarika of Contemporary Brokers.

“Manohari Gold Tea is manufactured from the finest second flush colonel tea buds, which are hand-plucked only at dawn. Highly rich in antioxidants, the gold tea also offers aromatic, full-bodied, bright yellowish, malty tea liquor to suit taste buds perfectly," says Rajan Lohia, ​

In the recent observation made by the Tea Association of India on The Tea Industry, the country is hurtling towards a substantive crisis position with diminishing crop and the dip in prices fetched in the month of November 2021 would indicate the sombre status of the Industry. Around 28% of tea is produced in the month of October, November, and mid-December, which are known as ‘end-season’ Tea. Against 139.49 Mkgs and 148.99 Mkgs produced in the year 2019 and 2020 respectively, November 2021 has estimated to witness around 10.5% and 16% drop in production against 2020 and 2019 respectively. The Price fetched is gradually decreasing as against the price attained in the year 2020, the prices have dwindled almost by Rs.15 in November 2021 compared to November 2020.

The wage rise for the decade (2011-2021) for West Bengal has been 201% and the rise in Assam has been 186% for the corresponding period. Compared to the above, the input prices like fertilizer, coal etc have shown an appreciable jump ranging from 9-15% CAGR, whereas the increase in the Tea prices has shown a mere 3% CAGR increase. 5. The drop in crop can be attributed primarily due to weather conditions where the availability of sunshine during the daytime has reduced substantially with the decreased temperature at night and occurrence of pests such as helopeltis, looper caterpillar, red spider etc. The weather parameters recorded indicate a reduction of all-weather parameters except for rainfall when compared to 2020.

“Quality and consistency pays. If the quality of your tea is good and then you are rewarded. Buyers harp on this single factor and the producer need to focus on ‘quality’ rather running after quantity" harped Dipanjal Deka, Secretary Tea Association of India, Assam Chapter. The auction at Guwahati Tea Auction Centre since the COVID pandemic times had shifted to e-auction where the bidding and pricing are done digitally. The e-buyers get their samples and sometimes the distributors send samples to their listed buyers.

