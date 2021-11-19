Rare Four-legged Snake Discovered in 2015 Might be from Lizard Family: Study

A four-legged snake discovered in 2015 was thought to be a missing piece of the puzzle between snake and lizards. Instead, now a study by palaeontologists at the University of Alberta suggests that the four-legged snake known as Tetrapodophis amplectus might not be an actual snake. The nearly 110 million-year-old reptile was initially categorised as a snake due to its snake-like teeth and hints on the fossil of a row of belly scales reported DailyMail. However, this research led by the University of Alberta palaeontologist Michael Caldwel stated that those were mischaracterizations. The report added that the Tetrapodophis was wrongly classified as a snake and a detailed study of its anatomy revealed that it had striking similarities with anatomy found in dolichosaurs, a group of extinct marine lizards from the Cretaceous period.

Speaking about the findings of the study, author Caldwell explained that when the rock containing the specimen of the creature was split, it was discovered that the skeleton and skulls ended up in opposite directions with a natural mould preserving the shape of each in the opposite direction. However, the original classification had overlooked the natural mould that would have made it clear that Tetrapodophis did not have the skull of the snake.

During the initial discovery, Tetrapodophis had remains of its last meal inside, including bone fragments believed to be from a salamander. The creature measured 20 cm from head to toe but experts had not ruled out the possibility of its growth.

The head was of the size of an adult fingernail whereas its tail bone measured less than one-fourth of a millimetre. The front legs were also very small (about 1 cm long) but had tiny elbows and wrists. The back leg was comparatively bigger and may have been used to grasp prey.

The characterisation of Tetrapodophis as lizard now takes us a step back in the discovery of the link between snake and lizard

