Rare Genetic Condition Causes 10-year-old Boy to Feel Hungry Forever

Having been suffering from a rare condition called Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), a 10-year-old boy David Soo from Singapore always feels hungry even when he is full. According to The Strait Times, David Soo has been diagnosed with a complex neurodevelopmental condition in which he is not satisfied even after a meal. The genetic condition causes David to have no hunger off switch as his stomach does not tell his brain if he is full. With an uncontrollable urge to keep eating, Prader-Willi syndrome can lead to rapid weight gain, especially in kids. Reportedly, to prevent David from gaining unhealthy weight, his family has even put him on a specific eating schedule. According to them, this helps David in tracking the time when he should eat to avoid excessive consumption of food. Apart from this, his family has also resorted to locking the kitchen to keep David away from food.

Another reported case of Prader-Willi syndrome is a 14-year-old girl Hannah Wilkinson from Arizona, who was born with the rare genetic condition, as reported by ABC news. Hannah too experiences a constant urge to eat which caused her to weigh nearly 160 kgs. Hannah’s parents adopted similar methods to keep food out of her reach. Reportedly, there is no food kept in cabinets at Hannah’s home while the refrigerator and pantry are always locked.

Meanwhile, Misael Caldogno Abreau from Brazil gained so much weight due to Prader-Willi syndrome that it put him at risk of being suffocated by his own fat, as reported by Daily Mail. According to his mother, Misael had started gaining weight when he was a baby. His habit of eating excessively made him three times the size of other children. Misael’s massive size often leaves him unable to breathe while sleeping due to which his parents fear that he may not wake up someday.

Unfortunately, there is no cure for Prader-Willi syndrome but certain measures help in dealing with the challenges that an individual faces due to the condition.

