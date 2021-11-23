Rare Humpback Whale Spotted in Shallow Waters of Karnataka Coast by Fishermen

It is absolutely rare for people to see a whale in a lifetime. Most such sightings are reported from deep into the ocean. Two years ago, a humpback whale was spotted near Netrani island in the Arabia Sea, off the coast of Karnataka. Now, the critically endangered Arabian Sea Humpback whale has been sighted by local fishermen off the coast near Bhatkal, a town located in the Uttara Kannada District of Karnataka. The whale was seen in a playful mood in the shallow waters of Bhatkal for more than one hour by Lokesh Moger, a fisherman. Moger, a resident of Bhatkal, spoke to The New Indian Express about the rare sighting. He admitted that he has regularly seen whales in the sea and has been fishing for nearly two decades now. “My first sighting of whales and dolphins started 15 years ago. But this was something unique and I had never seen this before," he was quoted as saying.

Moger said when he showed the whale to other fishermen they were unable to identify the creature. “Wherever these species are, there will be a lot of fish. I thought this might be a normal fish, but when I went nearby, it was bigger than my deep water fishing trawler," he added. The fisherman shared a video of the whale recorded by him with the media outlet.

He said when compared to humpbacks a normal whale appeared more like a rabbit in front of an elephant.

Very little is known about the Arabian Sea Humpback whale. The species, also popularly known as the singing whales. The structure of their songs can be similar to poetry due to the repetitions. These songs can be heard by humans but their pace is slower than ours, according to National Geographic. Sometimes the pitches are too low for us to follow, and yes smaller produce higher frequency signals.

The humpback whale is considered the sixth-largest whale in the world and grows up to 16 meters in length. Blue whale, fin whale, sperm whale, right whale, and wowhead whale are the other five largest whale species.

