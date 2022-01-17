Rare Japanese Whisky Bought for Rs 4 Crore by Chinese Flyer at Istanbul Airport

Liquor is mostly bought at airports with the intention of getting it at discounted rates, however, a Chinese flier bought a bottle of whiskey for over Rs 4 crore. According to a recent report by Airport World, a rare bottle of Japanese whisky was on offer at a duty free store in Istanbul Airport which has been sold for a whopping €488,000 (roughly Rs 4.14 crore). What made this bottle of alcohol unique was that it was an extremely limited Yamazaki 55 year old whisky. The bottle of alcohol had been on sale at one of Unifree Duty Free’s outlets at the airport since December 2021, reported Airport World. According to the official website of the liquor, Yamazaki 55 is the oldest single malt whisky in the history of the House of Suntory.

Due to its exquisite and limited nature, customers were invited to place their bids on the Yamazaki 55 whisky. According to the report, a man from China outperformed seven other valid bidders to finally get his hands on the rare whiskey bottle.

Expressing their reaction to the recent sale, Ali Şenher, CEO of Unifree Duty Free, told Airport World, “We are thrilled that this record-breaking sale has taken place at our store." Ali also mentioned that the recent bidding provides further evidence that special products can help achieve amazing results for airport retail. He also said that Istanbul Airport is the “perfect site" to offer rarities like the Yamazaki 55 Year Old to a particularly discerning international clientele.

House of Suntory describes their whisky as “deep amber distinctive of Mizunara casks," and the aroma is described as “robust redolent of sandal wood. A sweet, mature bouquet like well-ripened fruit." The whisky bottle comes in its own custom box of Japanese Mizunara wood, which is also used for the cask in which Yamazaki malt whisky is aged.

