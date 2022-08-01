'Rare Moment': Son Passes Out From Same Indian Army Academy as Mom 27 Years Later

The Commission of new cadets into the Indian Army took place in Chennai on July 30. The regular event turned special after the story of a male cadet and her mother came to the fore. The mom, Major Smita Chaturvedi, is herself a retired army officer. And, she watched her son getting commissioned into the Indian Army in the same manner and at the same place, as she did almost 27 years ago.

The special story of the retired major was shared by the official Twitter page of Defence PRO Chennai. “A rare euphoric moment for a Lady Officer: Major Smita Chaturvedi (Retd) Commissioned from Officers Training Academy, Chennai before 27 years in 1995, saw her son getting Commissioned in the same manner in the same Academy today," read the tweet that shared a happy photo of the mother-son duo. Take a look at it below:

Advertisement

In addition to this, Defence PRO Chennai also shared a short interview clip of Major Smita Chaturvedi, where she was seen sharing her candid thoughts about this special moment of her life. While it is a massive milestone in her son’s life, Smita Chaturvedi felt extremely euphoric and nostalgic to visit her own institution and reminisce the memories of her younger days. “For him it is huge and for me, it is extremely euphoric. I’d like to congratulate all the cadets passing out today and congratulate OTA (Officers Training Academy) for grooming them so well. I’m absolutely nostalgic," she said.

Advertisement

When asked if there’s any change in the landscape of the institution, the retired army officer replied, “Yes, it has. A lot of new buildings have come up which were not there in our time. The messes and the place where the cadets live now, it’s all changed, it is all new." While concluding the short interview, Smita Chaturvedi further highlighted how OTA has done a fabulous job in grooming young cadets, “Of course, there are new challenges and the new generation is equipped to face them. They are all far ahead of us and OTA has done such a stunning job at making them such officers."

Advertisement

The inspiring story has struck the chord of several netizens, who showered the post with hundreds of likes and comments.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here