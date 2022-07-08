Rare Ploughshare Tortoise Rescued from Wildlife Smugglers Given a New Life on Rollers

An extremely rare ploughshare tortoise was rescued by customs officials in Hong Kong while it was being smuggled in 2019. Found with a missing leg, the tortoise named Hope has been now given a new lease of life through a set of rollers that help him balance and walk.

Hope belongs to the rarest and an endangered species of tortoise with only fewer than 300 of them remaining out there in the wild. The three-legged tortoise was rescued from an illegal wildlife trader who was smuggling it from the Comoro Islands in East Africa in 2019. The man was intercepted by custom officials in Hong Kong while he was carrying a suitcase with 57 live and endangered tortoises concealed inside it.

Hope was rescued with a missing front left leg and was taken to a rescue centre in Hong Kong. Experts equipped him with a set of rollers under its lower shell to help him balance. Now, Hope has arrived at the Chester Zoo in the UK where vets have further modified his support rollers allowing him to move freely.

“Ploughshare tortoises are exceptionally rare. It’s not just the world’s most threatened species of tortoise – it’s one of the most threatened animals on the planet!" said Dr Gerardo Garcia, Curator of Lower Vertebrates and Invertebrates.

Garcia shared that Hope is doing great in his new home and can now move even quicker than his neighbours at the zoo due to the prosthetics.

Hope’s rescue is said to be significant as once he develops further, the reptile will help produce offspring and contribute to stabilizing the population of his critically endangered species. The ploughshare tortoise is native to Madagascar and only 63 of them exist legally outside the country. With their gold and black shell, the tortoises have a high demand in the international black market and are illegally sold at high prices.

Hope is now likely to join a European conservation-breeding programme where he will play a key role in saving his species from going extinct.

