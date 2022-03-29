Rare Pokemon Card Fetches Rs 3.2 Crore in Auction

What were considered mere playing cards back in the 90s are now worth crores. If you haven’t guessed it yet, then it’s the Pokemon cards. Recently, a 1999 Charizard Pokemon card was sold at a whopping $4,20,000 in an auction. The buyer grabbed the rare card at the PWCC March Premiere Auction last week. And reportedly, this is the highest amount someone has ever paid for a Pokemon card. According to the PWCC website, the ridiculously expensive card is a “1999 Pokemon Base set shadowless 1st edition Holo Charizard #4 PSA 10 Gem Mint." Besides a 360-degree view of the card on its website, PWCC has described why the card was valued so high.

The card was designed by artist Mitsuhiro Arita in 1999 and has since become the most sought-after Pokemon card. What drives its value even higher is its mint condition. Notably, the card was designated the PSA 10 Gem Mint.

Depending upon the condition of the card, they are divided into different grading standards. These include NM 7, NM-MT 8, and MINT 9 with GEM-MT 10 being the highest quality. To get this designation, the card must have four perfectly sharp corners, full original gloss and sharp focus, as per PSA Authentication and Grading Services.

In addition, a PSA Gem Mint 10 card must be free from stains although a slight printing imperfection is allowed. Reportedly, more than 3,000 copies of the Pokemon card were sent to the PSA but only 121 were granted the PSA Gem Mint 10 designation. Besides the condition, the card features the ‘highest attack power of any of the original Pokemon cards produced.’

Considered the ‘holy grails of the Pokemon world,’ the card became one of the most coveted collectibles of all time. Earlier, another rare Pokemon card was auctioned at $3,36,000. It was a 1999 first edition Pokemon Charizard no.4 and was even granted the PSA GEM-MT 10 designation.

