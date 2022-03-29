Rare Wooden African Mask from 19th Century Sells for £4.2M Despite Protest

A carved mask from Central Africa, dating from the 19th Century, was sold in France for EUR4.2 million (USD4.6 million) on Saturday, despite Gabonese protesters in the auction house calling for the item’s ‘restitution’. The rare wooden “Ngil" mask, used in ceremonies by the Fang ethnic people of Gabon, smashed its estimate of EUR300,000-400,000 at the auction in the southern French city of Montpellier. “It’s a case of receiving stolen goods," a man describing himself as a member of the Gabonese community in Montpellier exclaimed from the back of the auction room, surrounded by half a dozen compatriots. “We’ll file a complaint. Our ancestors, my ancestors, from the Fang community, we will recover this object," the protester added, describing the mask as a “colonial ill-gotten gain".

Auctioneer Jean-Christophe Giuseppi said the auction was “entirely legal", as far as he was aware.

Accompanied by security guards, the demonstrators left the auction hall calmly, but continued their protest against the sale of African works of art.

Saturday’s auction also included a Congolese chair which sold for EUR44,000.

In an unrelated auction, a 1999 Charizard Pokemon card was sold at a whopping $4,20,000 in an auction. The buyer grabbed the rare card at the PWCC March Premiere Auction last week. And reportedly, this is the highest amount someone has ever paid for a Pokemon card. According to the PWCC website, the ridiculously expensive card is a “1999 Pokemon Base set shadowless 1st edition Holo Charizard #4 PSA 10 Gem Mint." Besides a 360-degree view of the card on its website, PWCC has described why the card was valued so high.

The card was designed by artist Mitsuhiro Arita in 1999 and has since become the most sought-after Pokemon card. What drives its value even higher is its mint condition. Notably, the card was designated the PSA 10 Gem Mint.

Depending upon the condition of the card, they are divided into different grading standards. These include NM 7, NM-MT 8, and MINT 9 with GEM-MT 10 being the highest quality. To get this designation, the card must have four perfectly sharp corners, full original gloss and sharp focus, as per PSA Authentication and Grading Services.

