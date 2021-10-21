'Rasgulla Chaat' With Imli Chutney is the Desi Bizarre Combo That Shouldn't Exist

The latest trend of bizarre foods has rocked our world in all the wrong ways. Every other week a new weird dish pops up on social media that leaves us nauseous, to say the least. After ‘Chocolate Biriyani’ and ‘Butter Chicken Golgappa’, these people have ruined our beloved Rasgulla. And we’re just putting this out there - this combination may be the absolute worst one. The soft cottage cheese balls soaked in sugar syrup have been destroyed and made into a chaat. Yes, you read that right, a chaat! Twitter user Kaptan Hindustan took to the micro-blogging platform to share a video of the heinous crime and wrote in his caption, “We are doomed. Rasgulla chaat." In the video, a person squeezes the syrup out of two rasgullas and cuts them in two with a tong after placing them on a serving plate. They are then topped with yogurt and tamarind chutney and finally garnished with some masala, almonds, cashews, raisins, and of course, some more dripping of that tamarind chutney.

Since getting uploaded, the video has gone viral and has received the wrath of netizens.

Such bizarre foods are not new to Indians. Recently, someone ditched the regular potato and spiced water filling in a Golgappa and replaced it with Butter chicken, the tomato and cream-based chicken dish, while last month someone made a Maggi milkshake that was making foodies go crazy. The image showed soupy Maggi noodles dunked in creamy milk.

The tweet was shared by a user named Mayur Sejpal. The caption reads, “This was shared with me by some idiot. Maggie Milkshake. Jinda pakadnaa hai in banane waalon ko (Whoever had this idea has to be caught alive)." The tweet is being extensively shared, with 240 retweets and 2048 likes thus far. Netizens had expressed their outrage and disbelief in the comments sections. One person who shared the image remarked, “Maggi milkshake. Every day, we move further away from God’s light."

To all budding chefs out there, we’d like to say, please stop making these combinations. Please.

