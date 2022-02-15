'Rashi Kaun Hai?' Trends on Twitter as Rs 20 With 'Rashi Bewafa Hai' Message Goes Viral

Just as we go about celebrating Valentine’s day this year, the news of heartbreaks also pops up every now and then. The love couldn’t stay longer in the air as ‘Rashi’ broke someone’s heart. The incident is that a picture of a Rs 20 note on which there is a text written by a heartbroken lover saying ‘Rashi Bewafa hai’ (Rashi is unfaithful) is going viral on the internet. A similar incident has happen in 2016 when a ten-rupee note was found with the message ‘Sonam Gupta Bewafa hai’ and went viral nationwide. Now once again in 2022, the same incident has taken place. Twitter is flooded with Rashi Bewafa memes and the comments having the hashtag ‘Yeh Rashi Kon Hai.’

Here are some of the memes that will make you go LOL. This meme has a reference to Shark Tank India.

Advertisement

In this one, you can find the very famous Kalen Bhaiya from Mirzapur:

When talking about Rashi how can we forget Kokila ben?

This meme is super fun as it reminds us of the ‘Rasode me Kon Tha’ meme where the character Rashi from the show Sath Nibahana Sathiya got very famous.

A student writes ‘Rashi Bewafa hai’ in his exam paper saying that he can not study because of ‘Rashi’.

This meme is super fun as it reminds us of the ‘Rasode me Kon Tha’ meme where the character Rashi from the show Sath Nibahana Sathiya got very famous.

Advertisement

A student writes ‘Rashi Bewafa hai’ in his exam paper saying that he can not study because of ‘Rashi’.

Advertisement

This meme comes with a reference to a famous Bollywood movie series Golmaal.

Twitter is filled with such hilarious and sarcastic memes. There are many theories about who Rashi could possibly be. Netizens are going gaga over this controversial mystery Rashi. It is possible that someone wanted to bring back the old ‘Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai’ trend on Valentine to make a hilarious meme, and they played their cards right. But it hasn’t been confirmed who has shared the picture of tweety rupee note with such a message and now that #YehRashiKonHai is trending on Twitter, hopefully, we find out where it all started.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.