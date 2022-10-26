'Rashi Sanook': Joe Biden Mispronounces New UK PM's Name in Latest Gaffe

US President Joe Biden’s list of awkward moments has been growing exponentially. While on some occasions people on Twitter have dismissed these “gaffes" as human errors, on others, they have called into question the cognitive abilities of the president. This time, Biden mispronounced the name of the new Prime Minister of Britian, Rishi Sunak. This happened while he extended his wishes to the Indian-origin Tory leader during a Diwali celebration at the White House on Monday. He stumbled during his speech and mispronounced the new PM’s name as “Rashi Sunook." In the video attached, reporters can be seen breaking into a laugh riot when this happened. Forward to 9 mins 40 seconds to watch Biden’s blunder:

This time, not just Biden did it but he was also accompanied by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who also pronounced the name similarly.

Meanwhile, earlier, Biden appeared “lost" and flustered on stage after wrapping up his speech at the seventh Replenishment Conference by Global Fund in New York. In the video, he appears to walk to one side of the podium and then seems confused with the direction. While some criticised it as a “gaffe" and lack of cognitive abilities, others said that it was natural to flounder in an unfamiliar setting.

Sunak is the third UK prime minister this year and has entered Downing Street as the youngest PM in two centuries. He announced his bid to become the prime minister days after Liz Truss announced her resignation from the top post on October 20 after party members rebelled against her citing that her mini-budget negatively affected the UK economy.

The Conservative Leader was backed by more than 190 MPs as his contender Penny Mordaunt failed to earn the backing of 100 MPs which is a prerequisite for entering the PM race and bowed out of the race, minutes before the 1922 Committee Chief Sir Graham Brady announced the results.

