Rashid Khan 'Copied' OG Bowling Action of Jethalal from 'TMKOC '. Here's Proof

Rashid Khan may be the most successful spinner in the scene right now but even the GOAT borrows some inspiration to come up with that unique bowling style of his. Khan, who has won several matches for the newly-formed IPL franchise Gujarat Titans in the ongoing season both with the ball and bat, may have to thank Jethalal from ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ for lending him the bowling action that has helped him become an asset in Hardik Pandya’s GT camp. Don’t believe us?

Here’s proof:

Of course, this isn’t a true story by any means and the official Twitter account of Gujarat Titans wants to set the record straight.

“Any similarity to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events, is purely coincidental," the IPL franchise tweeted while taking the joke in their stride.

If you are curious to know how Jetha really bowls, here’s a quick video for you:

Coming back to the real cricketing action, Royal Challengers Bangalore spearheaded by Faf du Plessis, beat the table-toppers Gujarat Titans in a must-win situation to keep their hopes alive for the playoffs.

Batting maestro Virat Kohli chose the perfect time to return to form as he smashed a half-century to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to an 8-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in a do-or-die match.

However, they still have to be dependent on the result of the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals clash. A win for Rishabh Pant’s DC would advance them to the next stage, thanks to their superior NRR. But if Mumbai Indians manage to upset DC, RCB could sneak in with more points against their name.

Chasing a 169-run target on Thursday, Kohli enthralled the Wankhede Stadium with his 73-run knock. The 33-year-old struck 2 sixes and 8 fours during his 54-ball stay. He was stumped on Rashid Khan’s delivery as the former RCB captain was looking to finish the game early to improve his team’s NRR which might decide their fate in the playoffs race. He completed his half-century in 33 balls with a magnificent six off Rashid’s delivery.

