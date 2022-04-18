Rashid Khan, David Miller Upset CSK in IPL Thriller and Twitter Went Berserk With Memes

You had to be there to witness the absolute carnage brought upon by stand-in Gujarat Titans skipper Rashid Khan (40 off 21) and David Miller (94 off 51) who chased down the target of 170 by Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2022 thriller on Sunday night. Needing 48 runs in 18 balls, Chris Jordan was brought in to bowl the 18th over. Khan who was on strike went ballistic, smashing 6,6,4,6 in the first four deliveries as Jordan leaked 25 runs in the over. Equation suddenly came down to 23 in 12 but Dwayne Bravo came in and scalped two including the wicket of Khan while giving away 10. All eyes were on Miller as the final over of the match bowled by Jordan required 13 in 6. After a couple of dot deliveries, Miller got GT through with a ball to spare.

This was Chennai Super Kings’ fifth loss out of their six clashes in the tournament. As for Gujarat, the new franchise are the current table-toppers with five wins and 10 points.

The impressive run chase was, for all the right reasons, memed.

It’s worth reminding that Gujarat Titans were reeling at 48/4 at one stage but David Miller and Rashid Khan had different plans.

